LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Less than a month after the deadline to get your name on ballot for local elections here in Louisville, Metro Council President David James filed a lawsuit against his possible opponent. He is challenging the eligibility of Courtney Lamont Phelps who is trying to run against him.

"We then spent the next two weeks roughly ensuring that we engaged in a first hand investigation with the witnesses that would have knowledge of the events and that would have knowledge of the documents, signatures, so on. And by the end of it, we were very seriously concerned about what we were seeing."

In their lawsuit they are claiming Phelps does not live at the address he listed on his candidacy form. But Phelps says differently.

"Everyone within a near 10-mile radius of Old Louisville knows where I have lived for several years," Phelps said.

1115 Garvin Place is listed as his residency, but it's also the address for New Legacy Reentry. Phelps claims he has been the executive director for some time. New Legacy Reentry is a faith based organization that works with male ex-offenders to prevent re-incarceration.

Phelps explains he has been asked to leave New Legacy Reentry for three months because of an alleged domestic violence accusation which he says is not true,. He plans to go back when that suspension is over.

Lewis explains this wasn't the only problem with his candidate declaration, there were a number of issues.

"Some of which would range into violating other areas of law besides just election law," Lewis explained. "If this matter's not appropriately addressed, we're talking about something that undermines the integrity of the election. The voters expect and demand a fair playing field. It's what their entitled to."

His says this lawsuit is no representation of James not wanting to race against someone in the election. Lewis explains he would have no problem with an opponent, in fact, he would welcome one.

Due to it's unique nature Lewis says they are expecting to be soon be in a court room with answers as to what's next.

