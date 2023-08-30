Proposed ordinance could change retail sale of pets in Louisville

The ordinance would reduce where consumers could buy their pets. A Metro Council member says there should be more oversight for the expensive business.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The retail sale of dogs and cats in Louisville pet stores and outdoor spaces could change with a new Metro Council ordinance.

The topic was up for discussion during Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting.

There were those who were for it and those who showed opposition.

“Why would we move to a negative, restrictive ordinance – you know you can’t sell puppies,” Jeff Calvacante, who is against the ordinance, said.

The ordinance would ban shops like Puppygram on Hurstbourne Parkway from selling its pets inside their store.

The company released a statement regarding the proposal.

“We are against any ordinance that would reduce individuals’ rights to choose where to obtain their pet – whether that be a shelter, rescue league or Puppygram. We believe this ordinance would discriminate against individuals that may have illnesses or mental health issues from having a puppy bred with certain temperaments and characteristics as an emotional support [or] service dog.”

Puppygram said they strongly opposed puppy mills.

Todd Blevins, the state director of the Kentucky Humane Society, supports the ordinance.

“There are bad breeders in Louisville. This ordinance is designed to try and crack down on some of that abuse by some of the worse actors out there,” he said.



Nina Scott, president of GRRAND – a Golden Retriever rescue group – shared her thoughts.

“Puppy mills do not abide by this. They will breed a dog until she can no longer carry a litter,” she said.



A council member shared concerns that the ordinance could penalize those on the backend rather than going to the source and the puppy mills.

Calvacante feels the ordinance is one-sided.



“If you read their rules they're pretty hard in saying pet stores sell sick animals and that is not necessarily true,” he said.

However, Blevins believes the ordinance would make a significant impact on puppy mill puppies in the Louisville area.

“When a pet store sells puppies that are coming from puppy mill, they are becoming sick frequently.

The ordinance has been tabled for discussion which means it will be considered for the next public safety meeting.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.