LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Property taxes in Jefferson County, Ky. are going up by about the price of a large coffee. Louisville Metro Council unanimously voted to raise the property tax to four percent according to state law.

Jefferson County residents will see their taxes rise by $2.30 for every $100,000 in property value. Those who live in the urban services district will see an increase of $3.70 for every $100,000. That is on top of the county tax.

