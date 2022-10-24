New ordinance to ban NDA's amid allegations against Racing Louisville

"The people of Louisville need to know their tax dollars aren't going towards sexual harassment or sexual assault."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong is trying to make sure victims of sexual assault are heard.

Chambers- Armstrong filed an ordinance Monday that would ban businesses and nonprofits contracted by the city from entering into nondisclosure agreements involving assault, sexual harassment and discrimination.

"They let workplaces cover up bad behavior, and put their put employees at risk. They reinforce a culture of silence," she said.

The ordinance is an in direct response to recent allegations against Racing Louisville FC's former head coach, Christy Holly.

Holly was accused of sexual assault by a player. Players said they signed NDA's so they were unable to speak about being mistreated.

The legislation would protect survivors' identities, while exposing predators. It also targets businesses, like Racing Louisville FC, that receive $50,000 from the city.

"They received $21 million of our tax payer dollars. That money was then used to silence survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment, and perpetuate this ongoing culture of silence, and create a hostile workplace," Chambers- Armstrong said. "That shouldn't of happened and we need to make sure it doesn't happen again."

She said if a businesses violates the ordinance, they will have to pay back 10% of the funding given to them by the city.

"The people of Louisville need to know their tax dollars aren't going towards sexual harassment or sexual assault," Chambers- Armstrong said.

The ordinance will still need to be approved by the rest of the council before it goes into effect.

