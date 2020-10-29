Metro Council ordinance seeks to give community oversight of LMPD

The proposed ordinance creates a Civilian Review and Accountability Board and an Office of the Inspector General.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A civilian work group created after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police has now completed its plan. They were tasked with finding ways to better oversee the Louisville Metro Police Department and its officers. That plan is now in the hands of Louisville Metro Council members.

"Just one of the many things we need to do to right some wrongs in this community," Councilwoman Paula McCraney, (D-7), said.

The proposed ordinance creates a Civilian Review and Accountability Board and an Office of the Inspector General, while getting rid of the current Citizens Commission on Police Accountability.

"We thought that this would be very unique for Louisville because we needed it to be a level above what we already have. That inspector general brings a lot to the table as far as expertise and investigative skill," McCraney said.

McCraney, one of the primary sponsors of the legislation, said it aims to meet the community's calls for increased accountability and transparency of police.

"When legislation meets citizenry and when the citizens speak out and the legislators listen and we involve the community, you can't go wrong," she said.

In presenting the ordinance to Metro Council's public safety committee Wednesday, McCraney said she consulted LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry who gave her the green light on it.

Chief Gentry in a statement wrote "The Citizen’s Review Board and The Office of Inspector General were already put into the budget prior to my arrival. As such, I completely support any oversight that ensures that the LMPD is in compliance with police reforms that are sweeping the nation."

The 18-page proposed ordinance details the powers of both bodies and gives specific guidelines for who can serve in those roles and how long their terms would last.

The mayor would appoint the inspector general from a list of three candidates and must be approved by Metro Council. The inspector general would serve a four year term and would be required to not have any previous or current affiliation with LMPD or Kentucky law enforcement agency.

"Essentially every position is appointed by the mayor and I have a giant problem with that," Councilman James Peden, (R-23), said. "We're in this position now because of how the administration has been operating in relation to the police department."

Councilman James Peden said during Wednesday's committee meeting that he takes issue with how the members are chosen for the board.

The ordinance lays out that the civilian review board will consist of 11 members. All will be appointed by the mayor. Three members would be recommended by the Metro Council and four will be chosen by the mayor. Four members will also be nominated by select community organizations including the Louisville Urban League, the ACLU of Kentucky, and the Interdenominational Ministerial Coalition (IMC).

"We would want somebody who is cognizant of the various challenges that are community is facing when interacting with the police," Dr. Frank Smith Jr. with IMC, said. "It's very important to establish trust in the community right now."

Smith said the organization finds it necessary to be able to hold police accountable for their actions.

"It's a good best practice in officers we believe who want to restore trust within their interactions with the community would want this process," he said. "We have to switch the narrative and see it as a positive thing to have the civilian review board such that all persons can be at peace: police officers and the community."

The mayor will also appoint the inspector general, who will be responsible for investigating complaints against police officers. That will include conduct resulting in death or serious injury, as well as issues including excessive use of force or sexual misconduct. The inspector general will also be tasked with reviewing LMPD policies, procedures, and any complaints filed against the department or its officers.

In reviewing cases, the inspector general will then present to the civilian review board its findings and the board will determine whether the complaint should be investigated. The board will also be responsible for recommending changes to policy or police training.

"Another set of eyes are on the police and the police will feel good that this tool should help bring about some type of closure to all the animosity that's out there towards them," McCraney said. "We want to bring healing and apart of that healing is for the community and the LMPD to start merging with more respect for one another."

Any Louisville resident will also be able to self-nominate to serve on the review board.

