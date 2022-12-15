'They're not calling in and reporting this': Metro Council passes ordinance creating rental registry

Under the ordinance, landlords would have to submit an affidavit saying their property is up to code.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Metro Council's last meeting of the year, they passed an ordinance creating a rental registry.

The registry will have information on Louisville rental properties and their owners.

Under the ordinance, landlords would have to submit an affidavit saying their property is up to code.

Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says it's necessary to protect the city's most vulnerable people.

"We have children living in roach and rat-infested homes, and people are afraid of losing their basic housing," she said. "They're not calling in and reporting this because they don't have anywhere else to go."

The ordinance also enforces random inspections for 10% of the rental properties in the city each year.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.