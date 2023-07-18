Metro Council committee approves ordinance raising tow lot fees

Under the proposal, there will be a $150 towing charge for every hour needed to tow a car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Louisville wants to raise the fees for people to get their cars out of the impound lot.

A Metro Council committee approved an ordinance to raise the fees on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, there will be a $150 towing charge for every hour, or fraction of an hour, needed to tow a car.

Owners will be charged a $10 handling charge for every vehicle, plus a $30 fee per day, for each vehicle in storage.

The city says the change would put Louisville in line with other, similar cities and help cover costs.

"We are trying to be consistent with both what existing rates are, what our increased labor costs are, and we want to make sure that we are adequately spending metro resources, and folks aren't getting a service for less than what it actually costs us," Deputy General Counsel Megan Metcalf said.

The tow lot will still have amnesty periods where impound and storage fees are waived for owners.

The full Metro Council will have to vote on the proposal.

