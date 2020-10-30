FOP contract needs Metro Council approval, county attorney says

The Jefferson County Attorney's Office said Metro Council must approve the contract which will be up for debate at a Metro Council Committee meeting on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council will have approval power over a new Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) contract, according to Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell.

FOP President Ryan Nichols argued that under Kentucky law the contract only needed signatures from himself and the mayor to go into effect.

O'Connell's office said Metro Council must approve the contract which will be up for debate at a Metro Council Committee meeting on Monday.

Before then, a virtual public comment session will be held. If you would like to speak, you must sign-up in advance through the council's website.

