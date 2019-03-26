If you drive - or even walk through downtown Louisville - it's hard to miss the construction. Sidewalk repairs and paving seem to be happening on almost on every street.

But, they could face the budget ax. Proposed cuts by the mayor include slowing the brakes on capital projects.

"Maybe we need to be looking at the spending habits we have versus the revenue we take in," Councilman Brent Ackerson said.

He wants the mayor to tighten the reins on spending, which includes cutting back on construction and repaving work we're currently seeing downtown.

"When the mayor was elected he said, 'I'm a businessman. I'm going to come in. We're going to be efficient. We are going to be smart about the way we are going to do things.' Eight years later I'm saying I'm still waiting," Ackerson said.

Part of the cuts proposed by Mayor Greg Fischer includes reducing how much money is appropriated through bonds for projects like sidewalk repairs and paving. Ackerson says he can get behind that idea but wants to hear more specifics. "I want that business person to come forward and recognize the city has to operate like a business plain and simple," Ackerson said.

Councilwoman Jessica Green is also advocating for a close look at what and where to trim. She says no one from her district urged her to vote yes on the tax increase.

"Honestly, we need to be shown the need for more revenue but not until we have seen that everything has been done to prove that raising taxes is the best way out a situation we find ourselves in now," she said.

Cuts to public safety are off the table for many council members. Police, fire, EMS, corrections and youth detention are areas they members want to preserve. With a $626 million general fund budget, finding $35 million to cut amounts to about 5.5 percent of the overall budget and some members say it won't be as drastic as it may seem.

"It is forcing us to look at the way we have been doing our budget and spending habits - things we should have been looking at in years past," said Councilwoman Marilyn Parker.

Mayor Fischer's spokesperson, Jean Porter, released a statement following the council member's thought on the budget:

“Because of the Council vote last week, the City faces $35 million in cuts in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, growing to $65 million in FY23. This budget challenge, contrary to the statement at the press conference, is not a "gift" to the people we serve. Citizens are asking for more services, not fewer.

The Council spoke loud and clear with their vote last week. Throughout this pension/budget challenge, we have not received a mathematically sound alternative plan to address the $35 million gap, much less the $65 million gap. The Mayor has always been willing to work with Council on our challenges, and he did so in the months leading to, and after the Council vote. Again, he's enthusiastic to hearing realistic ideas, but given the magnitude of the Council cuts, we cannot sit and wait. The mayor and his team are working on a budget proposal to present on April 25. As always, the mayor will work with the Council's budget committee during the budget formation process."

Full statement from Mayor Greg Fischer's Office:

