3 things to watch at Thursday's Louisville Metro Council meeting

A rollback of liquor license hours, the plan to use American Rescue Plan funding and opening the Cherokee Park Scenic Loop to traffic are all on the agenda.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council is set to meeting Thursday night to discuss several proposed ordinances and items approved by committees.

The meeting is scheduled to begin via teleconference at 6 p.m. Thursday. You can see all of the items that will be discussed at the meeting here.

Here are a few items we're watching:

Bar curfew

The last call for selling alcohol at local bars could be earlier if an ordinance proposed by Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong is approved.

The temporary ordinance would change the time from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Armstrong said the curfew would be aimed at curbing gun violence in the city. Some students have shown that more alcohol-related incidents are reported when drinks are sold later. Plus, with the officer shortage with the Louisville Metro Police Department, the change could lessen the burden on the police force.

If approved, the ordinance would affect more than 170 locations with extended hours liquor licenses. It would last until Dec. 30 and there is no built-in option to extend it.

Rescue plan funding

Metro Council is also scheduled to look at the plan to spend nearly $340 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. Earlier this month, the Metro Budget Committee established four priority areas where the money should be spent.

Some of that money is aimed at combating Louisville's homelessness and affordable housing issues. The plan includes finding and building transitional housing, large-scale permanent supportive housing and other options for residents affected by COVID-19.

Scenic Loop

A decision could be made Thursday over the traffic flow at Cherokee Park's Scenic Loop. The Parks Committee has been talking about it for weeks now, and tonight, the full council is expected to weigh in.

The committee will recommend that council reopen the Scenic Loop to traffic, but a recent study showed that residents are split on the issue.

