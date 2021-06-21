Public safety, library funding among added changes in Metro Council budget ahead of vote

The budget proposal on the table keeps intact the mayor’s plan to boost public safety funding for various departments with Metro Council expanding it further.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While some have made calls to defund the police, the City of Louisville is not doing that, instead, millions of dollars will be heading for Metro Police.

“We can’t keep losing LMPD officers at the rate that were losing them and having better pay is the way to have a better police force,” Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9) said.

The council is setting aside more than $9 million for salary raises for LMPD, Corrections, EMS and Fire pending ongoing contract negotiations.

The budget proposal on the table now does keep intact Mayor Greg Fischer’s plan to boost public safety funding for various departments with Metro Council expanding it further.

It’s adding new funds towards a police-community relations project and moving nearly $3 million in funds from LMPD to Emergency Services for the new deflection program. It will send mental health professionals and others to certain emergency runs.

“We are doing everything we know to address violent crime in this community,” Hollander said.



Metro Council's other biggest change – libraries. More than $3 million towards renovating the Portland Library, replacing a closed library in Fern Creek and restarting library services in Parkland.



"Where are libraries being utilized, and where is there a desire for libraries and yet there is no library space to be had in those areas. So, this budget makes an effort at least in addressing that piece of the master plan."



Thanks to better than expected revenues and American Rescue Plan funds, the council was able to add about $17 million back into the budget towards things like road and sidewalk projects.

This also includes various maintenance projects, the demolition of LMPD headquarters and the Fiscal Court building.

