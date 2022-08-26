Louisville residents could soon see slight reduction in property tax rate

If the ordinance is approved by Metro Council, the new rates would take effect on property tax bills released in early November.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents could soon see a slight change to their property tax rates.

A new property tax ordinance, filed on Monday with Metro Council, would decrease Jefferson County's property tax rate from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.40 cents.

According to a press release, that amounts to $4.90 savings for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

At the same time, the rate in the Urban Service District (USD) will move from 35.46 cents to 35.80 cents per $100 of assessed value. That equates to a slight increase of $3.40 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Metro Council says all Louisville businesses will see a decrease in personal property tax rates:

The countywide personal property rate will go from 16.60 cents to 16.41 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The USD rate will go down from 56.60 cents to just 56.00 per $100 assessed value.

If approved the ordinance is approved by Metro Council, the new rates would take effect on property tax bills released in early November.

Metro Chief Financial Officer Monica Harmon says that ongoing improvement in Louisville's local economy, coupled with high demand for real estate, has resulted in increased property value which leads to higher assessments.

"These reassessments were primarily conducted outside the USD, In order to stay in line with HB44, a state law that limits property tax growth in revenue to 4 percent," Harmon said. "The countywide Metro real property tax rate was lowered while slightly increasing the rate inside the USD."

The proposal's real property rate changes do not require a general vote by the public and are consistent with Metro Council's approved FY23 budget.

Community members can comment on the proposed property tax rates at a public hearing at noon on Sept. 7 in room 106 at Metro Hall.

