New ordinance encourages Louisville businesses to hire former convicted felons

"Setting the example of what it means to give folks a second chance," Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Everyone deserves a second chance" is the message Louisville's Metro Councilmembers hope to get across to local businesses.

Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and others filed a plan Thursday supporting local businesses that hire people who were incarcerated.

Dorsey calls the legislation "the second chance ordinance."

According to the ordinance, a second chance business is defined as "a business whose work force, on average, is composed at least 10% of people who have been convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor."

Every year, Metro government set aside funds for subcontractors, and minority, female, and LGBTQ businesses. If approved, a portion of those funds will be distributed to second chance employers.

Dorsey said the ordinance would help owners facing employee shortages, but most importantly, it would give them the chance to provide a fresh start to hundreds of people.

"We're not saying people who are entering the workforce after being previously incarcerated are going to make a greater set of workers. What we're saying is we want to provide you with the opportunity to contribute back into this community.," she said. "No longer are we keeping that label and that sticker on you. What we have is the opportunity to do, as far as Louisville Metro, is setting the example of what it means to give folks a second chance."

Founder of Each One Teach One Re Entry Fellowship, Savvy Shabazz, says he wishes he had a second chance after serving more than 20 years in prison.

"We always talk about a second chance, but a lot of people I work with including myself never got a first chance," he said " So we want to definitely provide that chance to someone transitioning back to their family and communities."

That's why Shabazz said he supports Councilwoman Dorsey's plan. He hopes other organizations and business will do the same.

"It's part of a successful transition to make sure people are employed and to make sure they have sustainable employment as well," he said.

The ordinance will go before the Labor and Economic Committee on Nov. 1. Metro Council will have a final vote on Nov. 10.

