Louisville Metro Council to begin livestreams of all meetings on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to increase transparency, Metro Council said they will be moving their meetings to livestreams.

Officials said all of its regular meetings and committee meetings will be streamed on Facebook Live beginning Aug. 10.

“With COVID 19 and technology, the Council is moving forward to make all our meetings accessible to the public.” Council President David James (D-6) said. “Many people get their news and information through social media. The Council wants to be as transparent as possible since COVID 19 has limited public attendance at our meetings.”

The first meeting to be streamed Monday will be their Committee on Equity and Inclusion beginning at 3 p.m.

