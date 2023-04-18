Metro Council considers increasing fines for street racers as much as 900%

Councilwoman Donna Purvis said it has become clear that impounding cars is the most effective deterrent to street racing.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council created an ordinance in 2022 to address street racing, allowing police to fine drivers and impound their vehicles for up to six months.

Since then, Councilwoman Donna Purvis said, it has become clear that impounding cars is the most effective deterrent to street racing.

With that in mind, she sponsored changes to the ordinance for 2023. It tightens up language and adds more immediacy to officers' ability to impound.

Metro Council is trying to fast-track the changes ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

"I know that some people may think we are being a little harsh about people that just want to have fun but it is no fun when lives are at risk of being taken," Purvis said.

However, some council members say the ordinance should offer a more severe penalty.

Right now, the ordinance fines street racers $1,000 for their first offense and $2,000 each time after that.

Councilman Jeff Hudson calls that, "Woefully inadequate to deter this type of crime." He wants to increase that by 900%, bringing the fine to $10,000 and $20,000.

With a fine that high, constitutional issues come into question. Basically, they need to prove the fine is equal to the damage caused by the crime.

Hudson offered, "The loss of a single convention or a few tourists would easily justify this amount."

However, the Public Safety Committee decided to approve the change Purvis originally sponsored without the fine changes. Those might come at a later date though because the committee seemed to like the idea.

"I think it's kind of crazy actually," Eric Stroud said, sitting in the back of his truck at Carrie Gaulbert Cox Park off River Road.

"I am not going to lie to you," he said, then explained he was a big street racer back in the day.

Stroud said fines and towing cars won't get people to stop racing because it didn't stop him

"I probably paid over $30,000 - over traffic tickets," he said.

The only thing that pushed him to change was growing up, he said.

But others like Dominique Harris disagree. "I think it's a good deal," she said.

Harris grew up in west Louisville and says stricter restrictions might help keep the tradition of cruising during derby season safe.

"You can see the people that are actually enjoying the Derby," she said. "And then the people that are on something else."

The amendment will be heard by the full Metro Council next week.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.