The council needs 14 yes votes to pass the current proposal. It would allow a hike to your premium tax rates to 10 percent, double what you pay now. But it's not clear if enough members are on board.

The tax increase is supposed to help make up for the city's cost in state pension obligations.

Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to triple the rates over four years in order to create new revenue, but several Metro Council members were opposed to just raising rates and have suggested cutting some city services.

If the proposal passes Thursday night, the city will still need to cut about $15 million in the city budget.

If it doesn't pass, Fischer says the $35 million in cuts in areas of emergency response and community services would be devastating.

