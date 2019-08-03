LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Council members heard arguments Thursday in favor of making cannabis use a low law enforcement priority for Louisville Metro Police.

A group of supporters is calling on an ordinance that would direct police to not arrest anyone for cannabis possession or cultivation.

Supporters say other cities across the county have decriminalized the use of cannabis and they are hoping to get similar measures passed in Louisville and Lexington.

“No more arresting. No more citations. No more records for these people who are just using cannabis and are otherwise good people,” Dan Seum, who supports cannabis use, said.

Last year, Metro Council members approved an ordinance supporting the use of medical marijuana in the state.

The state’s House Judiciary Committee approved a bill that would legalized medical marijuana, paving the way for full House and Senate vote before the end of this year’s legislative session.