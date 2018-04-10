LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Speaking in Metro Council chambers for the first time since August 9, Councilman Vitalis Lanshima, D.-District 21, answered questions about why he hasn't been in Metro Hall for the past several weeks, firing back at the accusations that he has not been serving his constituents.

"From my perspective, this is a witch hunt," Lanshima said. "I don't understand why."

The councilman has missed more than 20 meetings in the past two months as he said he was abroad in Nigeria. In a press conference earlier Wednesday afternoon, Lanshima said he was originally scheduled to come back to Louisville a week earlier but was unable to leave the country until this week.

While in Nigeria on "vacation," Lanshima said he registered to vote and is planning on campaigning for a national office in Nigeria.

"My intentions are after my tenure ends in January to go to Nigeria and actively campaign to be elected," he said. "If elected, then I would move to Nigeria."

The government oversight, audit and ethics committee ended up tabling a motion to open an investigation into Lanshima's eligibility after it was called into question whether the councilman could hold office in Kentucky while also being a registered voter in Nigeria. Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, D.-District 14, who first brought forth the motion, agreed to table it but on the condition that Lanshima provide documents including his Nigerian voter registration documents and election filings.

According to Fowler, she did not initially know about the possible eligibility issues. She said her initial concern was about the number of missed meetings, which committee chair Brett Ackerson, D-District 26, said were all excused absences.

"From the very beginning, my concern was for the constituents in District 21, and making sure they have representation here on the council," Fowler said.

Lanshima said he had been able to continue his duties as a councilman during his time abroad and has stayed in touch with constituents over the past several weeks while in Nigeria using email and Facebook. He said his phone stopped working while abroad, which is why Fowler and other councilmembers were not able to reach him.

"I have carried out my duties," he said. "Was I physically present here? Maybe not, but there are people that are here who've missed meetings."

"If he says that he was communicating and answering emails and phone calls and the needs of his community, then I have to accept that," Fowler said.

Fowler said the next step is for the county attorney's office to review Lanshima's documents. Once the county attorney is able to look into the documents, the council will decide on its next steps, which could involve the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

