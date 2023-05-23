Metro Council committee passes ordinance putting limit on short-term rentals

The ordinance now heads to the full council for discussion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Planning and Zoning committee passed an ordinance that would put a limit on Louisville's short-term rentals on Tuesday.

The rentals, like Airbnbs, are booming in Louisville with more than a thousand listed as of this writing.

However, some community members have said they're worried about neighborhoods being overrun with short-term stays instead of family homes.

Councilman Jecorey Arthur proposed the moratorium to temporarily stop new listings and require hosts to apply for more conditional permits.

"Even if we put a cap on the number of people that get approval," he said. "People are still taking advantage of an ordinance that has loopholes. The moratorium stops the process so we can have time to fix that."

He said in a council meeting that a fifth of single-family homes in Phoenix Hill are rentals.

In the Planning and Zoning meeting, council members proposed an amendment that would include all of Louisville in the moratorium.

But that change is why Councilmember Khalil Batshon thought it was a step too far.

"I think we need to take a different approach rather than a moratorium and just maybe capping the short-term rental applications for this year until we can work the language, maybe look at some other cities that have done this, and their language, and come to a compromise there," he said.

The ordinance would not affect current short-term rental owners.

