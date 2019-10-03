LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A "significant" decision by Metro Council to table the bond ordinance that would fund debt-related capital is getting a response from Mayor Greg Fischer.

The council voted 18-8 Thursday to suspend a previously approved bond ordinance that would be used to pay to fund the Northeast Regional Library and seed funding for the Louisville Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood.

County attorney Mike O’Connell said that with funding uncertainties, the city may need to consider terminating or suspending the project's contracts. Mayor Fischer, though, urged members to find a funding solution, saying the vote was unexpected and without consultation with the Office for Management and Budget.

Metro Council President David James, who voted against the suspension, called a special meeting to discuss the revenue and budgetary issues Monday at 4:05 p.m.

