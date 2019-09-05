LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the weather gets warmer, more people head outside to enjoy the parks, golf courses and swimming pools. But all those are in jeopardy with the upcoming budget as Metro Council is looking to find $35 million, which means those services could find themselves on the chopping block.



Wednesday afternoon, budget committee members discussed ways to find more money in Metro Parks and Recreation with the future of the city's public golf courses a hot topic among the councilmembers. According to Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, D.-District 14, the courses raised their green fees in March 2018, but another hike at the city's more popular courses should also be an option on the table for discussion.



"I'm also very interested to see if we can raise the fee on Seneca and Vettiner to help supplement the lesser played courses and hopefully not have to close our courses," she said.



The alternative would be to close the courses, which most council members said they hope will not end up happening, especially since the city would still be tasked with the maintenance of the property even if the courses were closed. The Olmsted Parks Conservancy says it will be ready to take over the maintenance of the land that Cherokee Golf Course sits on if the city were to shut it down.



"We already do significant work in Cherokee Park and so we'd love to see the golf course if it's closed serve as an extension of Cherokee Park and be open to all park users," Layla George with Olmsted Parks Conservancy said.

