Metro Council asks mayor to restore King Louis XVI statue

The resolution asks the mayor to look for philanthropic, federal, or third-party funds for the repairs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution asking Mayor Greg Fischer to repair the city's King Louis XVI statue and return it to its original location downtown.

The statue was removed from the corner of Sixth and Jefferson Streets in September after it was broken and spray-painted several times during protests.

Right now, they do not know how much it will cost to restore the statue.

“We throw out a lot of money on a lot of things, and so at the end of the day I think the King Louis statue is very important to the history of Louisville. Myself and my generation has grown up as it being a part of this city, an icon, a symbol of this city,” Councilman Brent Ackerson said.

The resolution asks the mayor to look for philanthropic, federal, or third-party funds for the repairs.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.