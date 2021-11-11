Metro Council approves redistricting maps

According to council members, they focused on equal representation when redrawing the boundaries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council voted to approve the new Metro Council redistricting maps Thursday evening.

The changes were made based on the 2020 U.S. Census data which showed Jefferson County's population grew by more than 40,000 people between 2010 and 2020. The data also showed a population shift as more people moved from west to east.

According to council members, they focused on equal representation when redrawing the boundaries.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.