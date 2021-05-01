Metro Council approves plans for $2.2M of surplus funds

The funding includes $1 million for community clean-ups, street sweeping, graffiti removal, and expanding cleanup work downtown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Efforts to tackle violent crime were just one of several things to receive funding after a vote from Metro Council.

The $2.2 million is part of a surplus that will be carried into next year for pandemic response.







The rest will help hire youth outreach specialists, assist the Group Violence Initiative, address issues related to homelessness and increase vacant lot mowing and graffiti removal.

