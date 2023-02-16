Metro Council approves ethics review into councilmember

The Commission will look at whether the city's code of ethics was violated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, the Metro Council voted to ask the Metro Ethics Commission to weigh in on possible violations by Councilman Anthony Piagentini.

It comes after Piagentini himself also asked for the review.

In December, Piagentini co-sponsored an ordinance allocating $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds which would support a Healthcare Workforce Innovation Coalition.

When it came time to vote, Piagentini withdrew his sponsorship and abstained.

The resolution says Piagentini had also gotten a consulting job with a group that pushed for the healthcare innovation project, one day after the Metro Council approved the $40 million.

