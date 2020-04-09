Metro Council approves $198K forgivable loan for Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity’s Chief Executive Officer Robe Locke said they have helped more than 525 families build and buy homes in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a unanimous vote, Louisville Metro Council approved a $198,000 forgivable loan to Habitat for Humanity.

This will help Habitat for Humanity move forward with building five single-family homes in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity will continue to look for more lots in the area.

Habitat for Humanity’s Chief Executive Officer Robe Locke said they have helped more than 525 families build and buy homes in Louisville. The loan will allow five more families access to homeownership.

