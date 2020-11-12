x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Metro Council approves $10M to help with utility grants

The council approved $10 million to the Office of Resilience and Community Services for grants for those experiencing a COVID-19 related hardship.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council is putting more money toward a fund to help with utility assistance.

The council approved $10 million to the Office of Resilience and Community Services for grants for those experiencing a COVID-19 related hardship.

The fund will be available next year.

Councilman Bill Hollander said information on the application process will be announced in the coming days.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles