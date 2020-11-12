Metro Council approves $10M to help with utility grants

The council approved $10 million to the Office of Resilience and Community Services for grants for those experiencing a COVID-19 related hardship.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council is putting more money toward a fund to help with utility assistance.

The fund will be available next year.

Councilman Bill Hollander said information on the application process will be announced in the coming days.

