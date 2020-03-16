LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Visitation is temporarily suspended at Metro Corrections, officials announced Monday.

The suspension of visitors is effective immediately.

The jail is taking the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear after he asked facilities to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Metro Corrections had continued to allow inmates to see visitors via video.

“Although suspending visitation is not what we want to happen, it is the safe thing to do,” Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark.

