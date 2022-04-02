Seventh incarcerated person who died in custody of Metro Corrections identified by coroner

Two weeks after the person in custody died, the coroner has released their name.

Moman Anderson, 32, died on March 12.

A corrections guard found Anderson in his cell unresponsive. The guard and medical staff tried life-saving efforts before EMS arrived.

Anderson was rushed to University Hospital where he died a short time later.

The cause of his death has not been released.

Since Anderson's death, another inmate died, leading to jail officials adding enhanced security measures to stop attempts of drugs from getting into the facility.

