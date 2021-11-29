x
Man jailed at Metro Corrections dies after being found unresponsive: Officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person in the custody of Metro Corrections has died after being found unresponsive, officials said.

Officials with the jail said a corrections officer and medical staff found the 59-year-old man in a housing unit around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Lifesaving efforts were performed, and EMS was called. The man was taken to UofL Hospital but died a short time later.

The man was booked into Metro Corrections on Nov. 9 on a felony charge for failure to comply with sex offender registration, according to Assistant Director Steve Durham.

The incarcerated man’s name has not been release pending notification to the family.

