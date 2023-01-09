61-year-old man housed at Metro Corrections dies while in custody

Jail officials said the man died after experiencing "medical distress" Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Metro Corrections says a man housed at the facility has died while in their custody.

According to a news release, jail staff were alerted around 2:30 p.m. Monday of a person experiencing medical distress.

They quickly responded, finding the 61-year-old man unconscious.

The jail said officers and medical staff began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he died a short time later.

“We’re saddened by this loss and will continue to work to promote a safe and secure environment at LMDC,” Chief Jerry Collins said.

There will be an internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards and Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit will also be investigating.

The jail said they activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and added that mental health services were available for incarcerated individuals who may have been impacted by the man’s death.

Metro Corrections has not revealed the man’s identity, but said the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is attempting to notify the next of kin.

This is the first reported death at the facility this year.

