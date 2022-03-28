Metro Corrections introduces new jail security enhancements to stop flow of drugs into facility

The jail said they are working hard to fight the illicit drugs coming into the facility.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New security measures have been announced at Metro Corrections following a fatal overdose Sunday night.

Officials said in a news release that dozens of attempts to get drugs into the jail are sent through mail, secreted in body cavities and through other sources they say are under investigation.

They do believe that most attempts are foiled by corrections officers and staff.

Metro Corrections said even though they do have security controls in place, there is evidence that contraband, including street drugs, have been placed in mail sent by third parties to persons housed at the facility.

Here's how those safety measures will work:

Original envelopes and enclosed non-privileged documents sent by mail to an inmate from a third person shall not be delivered directly to the inmate. The mail shall be copied, and the copy shall be delivered to the inmate through the institutional mail.

Privileged mail, which includes attorney-client communications, shall continue to be processed pursuant to established policy. That policy permits privileged mail to be opened in the inmate’s presence to allow a cursory examination of the content to ensure there is no contraband intermingled with the privileged mail.

Books and magazines received from third parties will be returned to the sender.

Effective April 2, newly operational body scanners will be in place to utilize the most up to date technology on drug interdiction. Newly admitted inmates will continue to be frisk searched, placed through a body scanner, and may be strip searched. The frequency of the initial frisk search and strip searches shall increase. Additionally, the frequency of inmate searches, inmate housing unit searches, and searches in public spaces shall increase.

LMDC Majors are coordinating a schedule for frequent use of available K-9 drug detection resources to be deployed at LMDC. LMDC is currently in the process of securing its own dogs and training handlers.

The use of inmate work-aids for tasks outside the housing unit is being revamped to increase supervision and maximize resources that shall result in fewer inmate work-aides being utilized outside of their housing unit at any given time

Barry Williams Sr., 50, had been at the jail since May 2020. Jail officials said he had been convicted of multiple crimes but was still housed at the facility on a $100,000 bond while awaiting post-trial hearings.

Williams was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday around 11:30 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.