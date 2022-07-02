After 6th death in 90 days, calls for change at Metro Corrections grow louder

LMDC officials say after the most recent suicide, they've asked their mental health workers to examine a questionnaire used to screen inmates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's currently a big push to get more mental health professionals working inside the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) to help people who are incarcerated before they're in crisis.

LMDC officials said after the most recent death, they've asked their mental health workers to examine a questionnaire used to screen inmates for a variety of things - including mental health - when they enter the jail.

"The challenges come when people don't give complete information," said Steve Durham, Metro Corrections assistant director. "It puts us at a disadvantage trying to manage health care."

Daniel Johnson, the president of the union representing LMDC officers, said it's frustrating this wasn't done sooner. He also alleged the tool used to help officers with suicide prevention didn't work properly when it was needed last weekend - and this wasn't the first time that happened.

"We had asked back in March, there was another incident to where it wasn't effective," Johnson said. "So, we asked that all of them be replaced or make sure that they're functioning properly so that they work when we need them to. They said that they did that. However, this instance happened, and we called upon that tool to help us and it failed. So if it was done, maybe it needs to be done more frequently."

When asked further about the tool in question, an LMDC spokesperson said they could not comment any further due to the ongoing investigation.

With six deaths reported at LMDC in the last 90 days, Johnson said he believes it's time outside agencies get involved. He said in the cases of the recent deaths, all the proper policies and protocols have been followed correctly.

"So, if there's an issue, the problem is with the policy that's in place," Johnson said.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the FBI is investigating one of the recent deaths of an incarcerated person. After the most recent incident, Fischer said he's asked police to "accelerate" their investigation so they can get answers and keep this from happening again.

Metro Council President David James added that several members have approached him about the council opening an investigation into the operation of LMDC. At the end of January, multiple Metro Council members called for a vote of "no confidence" in the leadership at the jail, including LMDC Director Dwayne Clark.

