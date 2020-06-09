Coroner ID's Metro Corrections inmate who died at facility on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has formally identified an inmate who died at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Officials said 36-year-old Justin Cravens was found unresponsive in a housing unit Friday afternoon by a corrections officer.
After medical personnel started lifesaving efforts, he was transported to UofL Hospital where was pronounced dead.
Police said Cravens was booked into Metro Corrections on Sept. 2 on a Kentucky parole violation warrant.
Autopsy results into Craven’s death are pending, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
