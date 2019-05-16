LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As Metro budget shortfalls are straining many community resources, the Americana Community Center, which serves refugee families in Louisville, has been scrounging to make summer possible for the nearly 400 kids they'll be catering to in just a few weeks.

The goal for Americana is to serve everyone that comes through their doors, a goal that's proving to be much more challenging this summer than any years prior.



Antigona Mehani, the Director of Development at Americana, said she's seen the domino effect first hand.



“We had a waiting list in the past, but now it’s definitely more, and it’s not only something we have seen, but something we are going to see,” Mehani said.



Her center relies heavily on field trips to attractions in our area, like pools, to keep their kids busy. But with four public pools closing this summer and four of the 17 community centers also closing up shop, Mehani says they're feeling the pressure.



“We want to continue business as usual so we’re working diligently in providing, and while this is affecting the center, we don’t even want our participants to know this is going on,” Mehani said.



Her team keeps their doors open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., servicing kids from pre-K Through 12th grade. They've started partnerships with the Frazier Museum and other community engagements trying to keep their kids busy and educated while on summer break.



“We want to be the hub for all things that we can provide and we will not turn anybody down. As long as we're able to continue with our programming and services everyone is welcome,” Mehani said.

Mehani said although they are working on getting more involvement and finding new opportunities for field trips for the kids, this is a community effort.



For those interested in getting involved with the Americana Community Center or helping them in their operating efforts this summer contact Antigona Mehani at antigona@americanacc.org or contact the center by phone at (502) 366-7813.