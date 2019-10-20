LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new era is underway for Louisville Metro Animal Services.

The gates at the Manslick Road location were closed for the final time on Saturday.

Metro Animal Services has operated at that location since 1965 and has had numerous issues over the years, according to the shelter’s director, Ozzy Gibson.

Mayor Greg Fischer and current Metro Council members stepped in and gave the shelter a new lease on life at a new state-of-the-art facility on Newburg Road.

The current shelter stands on roughly 26,000 square feet of land while the new facility is moving to 33,000 square feet and will house new amenities including an air conditioning unit that allows for proper air exchange and better living conditions for the animals housed.

“Our vet wing here has two surgery tables and a closet over there – we have like a 5000 square foot vet wing with four surgery tables. We got our first ever X-ray machine. We have an ultrasound machine and a dental machine – we’ve never had that. We’re going to give them the best of care,” Gibson said.

Officials say the facility has about 7,500 animals coming through their doors annually.

