LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana is expecting a complicated weather pattern over the weekend, and city agencies are getting prepared.

When the temperatures drop so dramatically, everything outside gets more dangerous. That's why so many are hoping Louisville's homeless will choose to go in.

"I imagine that we will be busier, it is a white flag tonight so all of the shelters are wide open to folks," Stephany Pond, with the Living Room, said.

The Living Room is a low barrier shelter option that is open to anyone, at any time. The facility has on-site peer support as well as therapists, and transportation options to get people to and from the space.

If you want to take advantage of this service, you can by calling (502) 589-1100.

Wayside's low barrier shelter is also ready for a busy weekend and bringing on extra staff to prepare.

The shelter was outfitted with donated bunk beds from the Kentucky State Reformatory last week, which upped the capacity to 130.

Once the low barrier shelter is full, staff plan to open the dining room so that no one is turned away.

Nina Mosely, with Wayside Christian Mission, said, "We want to make sure that we get people in, out of the freezing weather and that no one freezes to death on our streets."

Public works is also prepping for the winter weather event. Officials said they are expecting some Louisville roads to freeze but they won’t be able to treat the streets ahead of the storm.

Instead, they will have crews on standby as they watch the conditions and are ready to respond.

Keep up with traffic conditions here.

As for our city's animals, they too could be in danger.

"We will have animal control officers patrolling city limits, looking for pets, maybe strays- if you see one we always encourage you to give us a call”, Teeya Barnes with LMAS, said.

Barnes said the shelter also has a plan in case their facility, which is in a flood zone, becomes unsafe for animals. The dogs will be transferred to another location.

Remember to keep your pets safe during the frigid temps. The Kentucky Humane Society recommends the following to protect your pet during winter weather.

• Do not leave pets outdoors when the temperature drops. If you have outdoor dogs, bring them inside. Pets are at risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death during extreme cold snaps, and wind chill is particularly dangerous. Exposed skin on noses, ears and paws can quickly freeze and suffer permanent damage.

• If you care for community, unowned cats (often called feral cats), be sure they have access to fresh water—use deep bowls rather than wide ones, and refill them with hot or warm water twice a day. Feed cats on a regular schedule and consider adding wet food, which is easier to digest and allows cats to save more energy for keeping warm. Protect them from the elements by providing cat shelters. You can build one yourself or convert Rubbermaid storage bins, Styrofoam coolers or small dog houses into shelters.

• During the winter, community cats sometimes sleep under the hoods of cars. When the motor is started, the cat can be injured or killed by the fan belt. If there are community cats in your area, bang loudly on the car hood before starting the engine.

• Like coolant, antifreeze is lethal for pets. Thoroughly clean up any spills from your vehicle, and consider using products that contain propylene glycol rather than ethylene glycol.

• Avoid salt and chemical melting products. They can be toxic to animals and harmful to their paws.

• Wipe your pet's paws and stomach when she comes in out of the sleet, snow or ice. She could ingest salt, antifreeze or other dangerous chemicals while licking her paws.

• Do not let your dog off the leash on snow or ice, especially during a snowstorm: dogs can lose their scent and easily become lost.

• Puppies do not tolerate the cold as well as adult dogs, and may be difficult to housebreak during the winter. If your puppy appears to be sensitive to the weather, you may opt to paper-train her inside. If your dog is sensitive to the cold due to age, illness or breed type, take her outdoors only to relieve herself.

• Never shave your dog down to the skin in winter, as a longer coat will provide more warmth. Own a short-haired breed? Consider getting him a coat or sweater.