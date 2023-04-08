x
Air, water testing ends at McAlpine Dam following methanol cargo transfer

The cargo from a stranded barge has been moved to a receiver barge, officials say. The air and water tests done over the weekend are expected to be released Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Emergency Services says all air and water testing will end after barges containing methanol have been safely moved from a stranded barge to a receiver barge.

This comes after several loose barges got stuck at the McAlpine Dam more than a week ago following a navigation incident.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said a total of 10 out of 11 barges got loose from a tugboat.

There are no reports of any of the barge’s cargo tanks being breached during the incident.  The U.S. Coast Guard has approved of the barge to be transported to a facility below the McAlpine Dam and from there, it’s expected to be sent to a shipyard for repairs.

As of Saturday, Metro Emergency Services said there was no detectable methanol in the air or water and that they took about 469 quality samples between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

They’re hoping to release the final test results of their findings sometime Sunday.

There still is a stranded dry cargo barge, carrying a load of corn lodged against the dam. Officials say on-site salvage experts will continue recovery efforts through the weekend and into next week.

