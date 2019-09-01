LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A meteorologist with ties to the Louisville area is at the center of a controversy in what he says was a slip of the tongue in a live broadcast which led to his firing.

Floyd County native Jeremy Kappell who worked for WDRB and WHAS11 is at the center of another debate on racism in our country.

For more than a year, Kappell has been working for the NBC station in Rochester, New York.

On a recent live broadcast, he appeared to have used a racial slur in reference to Martin Luther King Jr.

He says he had jumbled his words in his fast delivery of the Civil Rights leader’s name, corrected himself and no one said anything after the newscast.

On Sunday, the mayor of Rochester, Lovely Warren, and the city council president called for Kappell’s firing.

His station fired his on Monday.

Kappell used his Facebook page to post an apology and fight back. He preceded the post with "A heartfelt thanks to all those who have been supporting us. I wanted to take this time to explain our side of the story. Please keep my family in your prayers."

“I jumbled a couple of words. Now, in my mind, I knew I had mispronounced, but there was no malice. I had no idea how it came across to people,” he said.

So far, more than 25,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for Kappell to be rehired.

The head of the television station said in his statement that “these words have no place on the air and the fact that we broadcast them disheartens and disgusts me.”