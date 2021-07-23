Parts of metal bleachers stolen from Lannan Park

According to a post in the Portland Now, Inc. Facebook group, it is believed the items were stolen between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in Portland believe someone deconstructed and stole pieces of metal bleachers, along with other items, from Lannan Park on Wednesday.

According to a post in the Portland Now, Inc. Facebook group, it is believed the items were stolen between 3p.m. and 5 p.m.

Charges won't be filed if the items are returned, according to the post.

Also, due to dumping and other inappropriate use, the Portland little league, which rents the baseball diamond from Metro Parks, said all access to dugouts will be closed until next season. Fields will remain open.

This story may be updated.

