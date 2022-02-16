Mercy Chefs looking for volunteers to help western Kentucky tornado victims

Fewer volunteers are showing up to help Western Kentucky tornado victims. Mercy Chefs is continuing to support, and they're always looking for more help.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — It’s been two months since tornadoes ravaged western Kentucky. When the storms first hit there was an outpouring of support and donations. Now, more than two months later, fewer volunteers are showing up. But those affected have a long road to recovery.

“This one was striking in the quantity of damage that was there. There were places you could look for 360 degrees, as far as you could see all the way around you and not a building was standing,” said Gary LeBlanc, Mercy Chefs CEO.

Mercy Chefs has been showing up to help since December. In Mayfield, they’ve served more than 40,000 hot meals and in Paducah they have a long-term recovery center feeding people in three different shelters.

“If you’ve lost everything you really want to see your neighbor,” said LeBlanc.

He says it’s important to show up and help out.

“Everything is needed. If you can paint, if you can wallpaper, if you can hang sheet rock, if you can roof or frame that’s wonderful but if you can only come help someone clean their yard come on,” said LeBlanc.

He says people in western Kentucky who lost everything need you now and will need you into the future.

If you want to volunteer with Mercy Chefs, they are always looking for more people. You can even choose your own shift on their website to make sure it fits your schedule. So if you want to help, you can register here.

