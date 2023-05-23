Community discusses youth, young adult mental health at behavioral health summit

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said too often it's just adults talking to other adults during the youth mental health conversation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members gathered at Cardinal Stadium for a Behavioral Health Summit to learn more about what is impacting youth and young adults today.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was one of the speakers at Tuesday's event.

She said too often it's just adults talking to other adults during the youth mental health conversation; she added young people often get left out of their own conversation.

That's why she said she and Gov. Andy Beshear's administration launched the student mental health initiative; to put students' voices front and center.

"Our students, that were our leaders, met with 10 regional action summits around the state. They collected that data from our peers, and from that they crafted policy recommendations that we then presented to state agencies, community partners and finally with the legislature," she said.

Coleman said some of the recommendations their student leaders had were:

better professional development for teachers so they can recognize and refer students who may be struggling

better suicide prevention materials

mental health days as excused absences

