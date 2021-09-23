Mayoral candidates to discuss mental health plans at virtual forum

Timothy Findley, Jr., Craig Greenburg, Philip Molestina and Shameka Parrish-Wright are set to attend the forum Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of the candidates for mayor in Louisville will hold a discussion Thursday surrounding mental health. The Minority Mental Health Project is hosting the roundtable forum, which will be streamed online.

The goal of the forum is to find solutions for the current mental health crisis by understanding the depth of the issue, removing barriers from resources and offering treatment to those who may not seek it.

Timothy Findley, Jr., Craig Greenburg, Philip Molestina and Shameka Parrish-Wright are set to attend the forum, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The candidates will share their plans for addressing mental health if they are elected next year.

You can register for the forum at this link.

