Fischer, Greenberg light menorah on first night of Hanukkah

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is the first night of Hanukkah and to celebrate the largest menorah in Kentucky, it was lit by Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.

The lighting also acted as a symbolic torch passing from one mayor to the next.

Both mayors said it was important for them to be at the event and celebrate the Hanukkah season which encourages light from darkness.

They said while the rise in violent crime is up, there are active steps the community can take to help make the city better.

“There’s an easy basic common sense of legislature here in the state – they basically let anybody buy a gun anywhere, anytime. And that’s linked to violence, right? You invested in prevention and intervention like that as well – but this is a long battle. Fortunately, shootings and homicides are down this year,” Fischer said.

Greenberg added, “We, as a community, must do everything possible to reduce the amount of gun violence that is impacting our city – [that means] working with the police [and] working with members of the clergy.”

There was also free bowling, bounce houses and holiday treats for attendees to enjoy.

This year’s menorah lighting was also accompanied by the Feed the Spirit Aid Program.

The program provides toys, gifts and lunchboxes for more than 100 underprivileged children.

