LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Found on the other side of the country, two armed robbery suspects from Louisville, found in Florida.

RELATED: Men wanted for Louisville robbery apprehended in Florida

Body cam video from the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office shows officers finding and arresting 19-year-old Keith Neal.

Not long before, 19-year-old Daiveion Wells was found in Daytona Beach.

Now LMPD is detailing how the two met people in different parts of Louisville to exchange iPhones for money between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8, but instead they became victims at gunpoint.

The first robbery was on Jan. 1 in the 3000 block of Fern Valley Rd. The second robbery was on Jan. 6 in the 3300 block of Preston Hwy.

Detectives from LMPD's sixth and seventh divisions traveled to Florida to continue their investigation.

At this time, detectives believe there may be additional unknown victims. Detectives believe the suspects would pose as selling an iPhone on online marketplace sites such as LetGo and/or OfferUp.

When they would meet potential buyers, the suspects would take the victim’s money/property at gunpoint.

Warrants were taken out for each suspect for 2 counts of Robbery 1st degree.

"We do have a safe exchange zone which is protected, obviously there are police officers here, coming to the station," St. Matthews Police Chief, Barry Wilkerson said.

St. Matthews police are not involved in this case, but Wilkerson says incidents like these are the reason safe zones were created once internet shopping became commonplace.

"We encourage other people even outside the St. Matthews community to use it," Wilkerson explains.

They are available at multiple locations through different departments around the city.

But if you choose not to use them, he warns to be cautious.

"Make sure it's a well lit area where the public is around if there's any trouble there's somebody you can contact right away or somebody close who you can count on to maybe call the police for you," said Wilkerson. "We as a community could do ourselves a lot better if we just utilized these areas."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.