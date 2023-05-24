'He will forever be my healthcare hero': Latest memorial at Kentucky capitol honors those lost during pandemic

The memorial features both green and white lights. The green lights symbolize the empathy and compassion for the Kentuckians lost throughout the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — United we stand, divided we fall.

That's the name of the new memorial at the Kentucky capitol honoring those who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Families who know that grief joined Gov. Andy Beshear for the dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 public health emergency ended in May 2023.

But during the past three years, Kentucky lost thousands of people during the pandemic; 18,000 Kentuckians died from the virus.

"The team Kentucky spirit that the governor speaks about was born, and my reminder to give each other grace still rings true today," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. "So may this memorial remind us to continue honoring the work of our heroes and maintaining that spirit of gratitude, teamwork and grace."

Jacqueline Woodward was on the advisory panel for the memorial and helped design it in part because she lost her husband.

"I knew him very well. And I know he would say 'I'm overjoyed and I'm humbled by this memorial," she said. "I also know he would say I was just doing my job of caring for others. He will forever be my healthcare hero."

The lights will shine through the night until sunrise each morning.

