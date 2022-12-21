'Building better systems of support': Louisville memorial honors homeless people who have died in 2022

Wayside Christian Mission established Homeless Memorial Day on the longest day of the year in 1988.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's major concerns this week is for those living on the street, unsheltered from the dangerous cold that’s headed to the metro.

Wayside Christian Mission’s annual Homeless Memorial Day remembered those who died in the past year.

The memorial gives the city a day of solidarity for those who are struggling.

Nina Moseley, chief operating officer at Wayside Christian Mission, said we must prioritize preventative measures like investing in education, mental health resources and job training programs.

“It is essential that we focus on building better systems of support for people experiencing homelessness from increasing funding for affordable housing and services to provide more pathways out of poverty and toward economic stability,” she said.

Moseley says raising public understanding can ensure less people experience poverty.

