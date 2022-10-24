Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman last seen near Fern Creek

Police are searching for 55-year-old Melissa Deacon-Archer who was last seen on Govenours Way near Fern Creek on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman.

Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near the 5400 block of Governours Way near Fern Creek on Monday.

Deacon-Archer is a white female, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, 140-pounds with strawberry blonde and blue eyes. Police do not have a description of clothing.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD.

