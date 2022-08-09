Check your tickets: Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky is a winner

A ticket sold at a Kroger in Erlanger for Friday’s drawing is worth $1 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky person in Kentucky may need to check their lottery tickets. Someone purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in the Commonwealth.

A ticket sold at a Kroger in Erlanger, Ky. for Friday's lottery drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball, winning the game's second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing:

2 - 5 - 29 - 64 - 69 with a Mega Ball of 18

If the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball, they would have won $39 million, according to a Kentucky Lottery press release.

The ticket was sold at the Kroger store located at 3158 Dixie Hwy in Erlanger.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president, said.

The winner should contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 on Monday to make arrangements to claim their prize.

As of 9 a.m. Aug. 9, the winner has not come forward.

MORE LOTTERY STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.