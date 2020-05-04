Mega Millions game has announced changes to the game after the April 3 drawing. The changes is effective in all 45 states that have the game.

Under the new game rules, jackpots for the national Mega Millions game will be determined on a drawing by drawing basis based on ticket sales and interest rates. This means the game will not have a guaranteed starting jackpot of $40 million or a guaranteed increase between drawings of $5 million.

The Kentucky lottery posted information about the change on its website.

This decision was made by the Mega Millions Consortium, a group that oversees the game in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The consortium say they made the decision after ticket sales continued to decline amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

ATTENTION: If the Mega Million jackpot is won on April 3rd, the starting minimum jackpot amount for the drawing on April 7th will be $20 million.

Following the April 7th drawing, guaranteed starting jackpot amounts and minimum jackpot increases will be eliminated. Starting jackpot amounts or future jackpot increases will be announced prior to each drawing.

Powerball Changes

The Powerball game will be similar changes into effect that will start after the Wednesday, April 8 drawing, according a post on the lottery's website.

ATTENTION: If the Powerball jackpot is won on April 4, the starting minimum jackpot amount for the drawing on April 8th will be $20 million.

Following the April 8th drawing, guaranteed starting jackpot amounts and minimum jackpot increases will be eliminated. Starting jackpot amounts or future jackpot increases will be announced prior to each drawing.

